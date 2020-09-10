Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

PS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.65.

NASDAQ PS opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,111,736 shares of company stock worth $77,915,354. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1,542.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 146.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

