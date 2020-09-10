Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $420.97

Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $420.97 and traded as high as $430.00. Polypipe Group shares last traded at $413.00, with a volume of 161,985 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLP shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 576 ($7.53) to GBX 519 ($6.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 484 ($6.32) target price (down from GBX 550 ($7.19)) on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 482.60 ($6.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of $969.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 420.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 451.59.

Polypipe Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

