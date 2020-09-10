PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of POAHY opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

About PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

