PPL Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 21,010 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 540% compared to the typical volume of 3,282 call options.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. PPL has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

