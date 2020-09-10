Preben Prebensen Buys 14 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen acquired 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($197.57).

Preben Prebensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Preben Prebensen acquired 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) per share, with a total value of £154.70 ($202.14).

On Monday, July 6th, Preben Prebensen acquired 13 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,141 ($14.91) per share, with a total value of £148.33 ($193.82).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,087.69 ($14.21) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,121.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,112.20. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.73). The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,212 ($15.84) target price (down previously from GBX 1,215 ($15.88)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,268.60 ($16.58).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

