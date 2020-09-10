Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) vs. Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Critical Analysis

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Precision BioSciences and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 257.36%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 151.14%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 12.73 -$92.88 million ($1.91) -2.83 Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.77 million ($0.64) -9.13

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision BioSciences. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -519.93% -81.82% -45.28% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -78.86% -70.68%

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.