Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.75-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $109-111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.83 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.94-2.97 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PRGS. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.03. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

