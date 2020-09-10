Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSEC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -100.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 293,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

