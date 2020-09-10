Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $163.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.91. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 859,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 201,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 165,913 shares in the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 426.3% during the first quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 199,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 161,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 463.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 88.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

