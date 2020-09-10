Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PUK stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. Prudential Public has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $42.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 210.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 246,676 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 1.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 630,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 9.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

