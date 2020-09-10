Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 542,631 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Puma Biotechnology worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $27,790.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,304,246 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $92,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at $392,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,510 shares of company stock valued at $132,375 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.