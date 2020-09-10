Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sempra Energy Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SRE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.09. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

