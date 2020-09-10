Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Cut by KeyCorp

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Entergy in a research report issued on Monday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2020 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.64.

NYSE ETR opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entergy has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA raised its stake in Entergy by 103.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 150,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 27.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,078,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $9,603,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Entergy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

