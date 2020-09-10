Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services Inc Increased by Northcoast Research (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 284,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

