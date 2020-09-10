Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Raised by Analyst

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Otter Tail in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTTR. TheStreet cut shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,194,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,334,000 after purchasing an additional 275,789 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 115,828.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 207,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 207,333 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 1,521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 89,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 29,240.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 80,120 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.