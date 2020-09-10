Qredit (XQR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,272.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 50.7% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a total market cap of $186,137.96 and $1,272.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001555 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006773 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001647 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000205 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

