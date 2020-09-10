Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $101.51. Qualys has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,030,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $458,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,343.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,561 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Qualys by 92.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 25.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 54,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.