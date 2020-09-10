Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Quaterra Resources Inc (CVE:QTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Quaterra Resources shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 21,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile (CVE:QTA)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

