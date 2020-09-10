Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.50-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. BofA Securities raised Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.78.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $107.05 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

