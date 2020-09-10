Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Quotient alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QTNT. BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

QTNT opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $353.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.40.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,600 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Quotient by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 68.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 599,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 243,255 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient (QTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.