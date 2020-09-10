Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBTX. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 364,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,524,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

