Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

NYSE:BC opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.52 and a beta of 2.03. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Brunswick by 659.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

