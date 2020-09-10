Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

HAFC opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2,252.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 296,590 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

