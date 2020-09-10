Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.83. Red Rock Resources shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 6,536,022 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company worldwide. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese and iron ore, cobalt and copper, and gold deposits, as well as oil and gas properties. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

