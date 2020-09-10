Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will post sales of $700.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $690.10 million to $715.80 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $772.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RBC. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Shares of RBC opened at $99.15 on Thursday. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after acquiring an additional 662,708 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,452,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,392,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 19.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,200,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,563,000 after buying an additional 198,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,656,000 after buying an additional 24,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

