Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $571.15 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total transaction of $2,873,466.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total transaction of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,657.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,884 shares of company stock worth $101,905,916. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.