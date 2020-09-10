Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,862,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,327,928,000 after buying an additional 81,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $663,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $390,590,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $320,139,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $1,056,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,202 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,329 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Argus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.56.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $347.91 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

