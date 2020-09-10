Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 43.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.6% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 32,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

F stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.01. 374,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,095,304. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

