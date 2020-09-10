Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Corning were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $33.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

