Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.54, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS.

Shares of RH traded up $84.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $406.00. 85,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,315. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.06. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $345.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Restoration Hardware from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.38.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

