Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $352.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RH. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $300.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.38.

Shares of RH traded up $74.46 on Thursday, reaching $395.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.06. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $345.46.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

