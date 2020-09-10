Retail Properties of America Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.