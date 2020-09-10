Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Rev Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of REVG opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.61 million, a P/E ratio of 199.75 and a beta of 2.92. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

