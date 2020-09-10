Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $2,180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 261,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

