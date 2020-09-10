Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

RBBN stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $579.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $210.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Scarfo sold 9,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $35,334.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,273.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,931.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,300 and sold 21,338 shares valued at $86,161. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

