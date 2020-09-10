Richard Tong Sells 2,914 Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Richard Tong sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $147,157.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $50.45 on Thursday. NV5 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $692.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.34. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 43.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 221,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.