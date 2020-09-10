Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,560. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $385.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

