Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rio Tinto (RIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.