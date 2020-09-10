Robert Fyfe Acquires 500,000 Shares of Michael Hill International Ltd (ASX:MHJ) Stock

Michael Hill International Ltd (ASX:MHJ) insider Robert Fyfe bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$192,500.00 ($137,500.00).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.70.

Michael Hill International Company Profile

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates retail jewelry stores, and provides related services in Australia, New Zeeland, and Canada. The company operates its stores under the Michael Hill brand name. Its stores offer bracelets and bangles, earrings, pendants and necklaces, rings, watches, gifts, and collections.

