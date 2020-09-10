Robert Monro Acquires 54,000 Shares of Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) Stock

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) insider Robert Monro bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,860 ($6,350.45).

Shares of CORA opened at GBX 9.45 ($0.12) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.35. Cora Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 15.45 ($0.20). The firm has a market cap of $17.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30.

Get Cora Gold alerts:

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro property, which consists of four contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 320 square kilometers located in Koulikoro region in southwest Mali.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cora Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cora Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.