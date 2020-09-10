Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Negative

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

