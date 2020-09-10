Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Posts Earnings Results

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON ROCK opened at GBX 1.14 ($0.01) on Thursday. Rockfire Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.40 ($0.03). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 million and a PE ratio of -11.40.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources. It holds six exploration tenements and three applications for tenements with a total combined area of approximately 976 square kilometers in Papua New Guinea and Australia. The company was formerly known as Papua Mining plc and changed its name to Rockfire Resources plc in June 2018.

