Roger Alexander White Acquires 38 Shares of A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White bought 38 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £151.24 ($197.62).

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 387.50 ($5.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $440.27 million and a P/E ratio of 14.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 425.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 469.64. A.G. Barr plc has a 1 year low of GBX 380.47 ($4.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 641.18 ($8.38).

BAG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on A.G. Barr from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 453.75 ($5.93).

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

