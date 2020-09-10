Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup began coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Roku from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.22.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock opened at $161.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $185.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -140.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average is $123.22.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.41, for a total value of $6,314,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,997 shares of company stock valued at $58,046,659. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Roku by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.