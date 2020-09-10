Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.98% from the company’s previous close.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $399.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

