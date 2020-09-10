Rose Petroleum (LON:ROSE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Rose Petroleum PLC (LON:ROSE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.80. Rose Petroleum shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 2,227,102 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.58.

About Rose Petroleum (LON:ROSE)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

