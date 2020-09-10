Ross Tennenbaum Sells 926 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $114,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $129,214.04.

On Monday, July 6th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $127,612.06.

AVLR stock opened at $121.37 on Thursday. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $144.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.24.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Avalara during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in Avalara during the second quarter worth $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Avalara during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

