Royalty North Partners (CVE:RNP) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Royalty North Partners Ltd (CVE:RNP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.43. Royalty North Partners shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68.

In other Royalty North Partners news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127,771 shares in the company, valued at C$293,220.46.

About Royalty North Partners (CVE:RNP)

Royalty North Partners Ltd. provides loan and royalty financing to companies in non-resource-based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization, or succession liquidity. The company was formerly known as Bluefire Mining Corp. and changed its name to Royalty North Partners Ltd. in February 2016.

