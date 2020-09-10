RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSA Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.