Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAFM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of SAFM opened at $121.62 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.29.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4,518.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

